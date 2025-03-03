← Company Directory
Keywords Studios
The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Keywords Studios totals ₹2.06M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Keywords Studios's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Keywords Studios
Senior Software Developer
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per year
₹2.06M
Level
L3
Base
₹1.89M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹171K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Keywords Studios?

₹13.71M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Keywords Studios in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,846,845. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Keywords Studios for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,949,086.

