Keystone Bank launched in 2018 with a maverick and entrepreneurial approach to community banking that truly puts the client first. Based in the Austin suburb of Bee Cave, it will initially focus on serving clients in western Travis County and the Hill Country. Its services include private banking, commercial real estate, residential real estate and small business loans. Keystone aims to be the financial keystone for our customers by being great listeners and even better problem solvers. Keystone Bank is an FDIC Member and an equal opportunity employer.