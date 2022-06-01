← Company Directory
Keyfactor
Keyfactor Salaries

Keyfactor's salary ranges from $83,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United States at the low-end to $210,931 for a Customer Service in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Keyfactor. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $83K
Business Analyst
$124K
Customer Service
$211K
Solution Architect
$148K
The highest paying role reported at Keyfactor is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $210,931. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Keyfactor is $136,138.

