Keyera Corp. is a Canadian energy infrastructure company that operates in three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment collects and processes raw natural gas, while the Liquids Infrastructure segment provides services for natural gas liquids and crude oil. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.