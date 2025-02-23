← Company Directory
KEYENCE
The median Sales compensation in Taiwan package at KEYENCE totals NT$3.33M per year.

Median Package
company icon
KEYENCE
Sales Engineer
Chicago, IL
Total per year
NT$3.33M
Level
L2
Base
NT$3.33M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at KEYENCE?

NT$5.17M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at KEYENCE in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,262,876. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KEYENCE for the Sales role in Taiwan is NT$1,163,770.

Other Resources