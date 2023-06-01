← Company Directory
Kevala
Kevala Salaries

Kevala's salary ranges from $95,475 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $228,850 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kevala. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$95.5K
Product Manager
$174K
Software Engineer
$229K

Software Engineering Manager
$196K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kevala is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kevala is $185,063.

