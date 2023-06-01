← Company Directory
Kevala
Top Insights
    Kevala offers data-driven insights for the energy market using proprietary analytics and advanced grid mapping. They help new entrants find the best locations for distributed assets and provide decision support for utilities and policymakers. Their platform allows users to explore and discover the impacts of clean energy investments. Kevala uses local electrical distribution data, demographic and building characteristics, and environmental indicators to unlock the grid. They are the default decision engine for the energy+ economy in the US.

    https://kevala.com
    2014
    126
    $10M-$50M
