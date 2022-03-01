← Company Directory
Keurig Dr Pepper
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Keurig Dr Pepper Salaries

Keurig Dr Pepper's salary ranges from $67,548 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $199,995 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Keurig Dr Pepper. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $120K
Accountant
$90.5K
Actuary
$102K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Business Analyst
$67.5K
Corporate Development
$108K
Data Science Manager
$200K
Data Scientist
$144K
Financial Analyst
$74.6K
Marketing Operations
$74.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$173K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Keurig Dr Pepper is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,995. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Keurig Dr Pepper is $105,015.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Keurig Dr Pepper

Related Companies

  • ThoughtWorks
  • Voya Financial
  • The Coca-Cola Company
  • The TJX Companies
  • Carrier
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources