Kernel
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Kernel Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Ukraine at Kernel ranges from UAH 510K to UAH 715K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kernel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 552K - UAH 642K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 510KUAH 552KUAH 642KUAH 715K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Kernel?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Kernel in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 714,511. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kernel for the Business Analyst role in Ukraine is UAH 510,365.

Other Resources