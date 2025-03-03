← Company Directory
Kepler
Kepler Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Costa Rica package at Kepler totals CRC 27.69M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kepler's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kepler
Software Engineer
San Jose, SJ, Costa Rica
Total per year
CRC 27.69M
Level
hidden
Base
CRC 27.69M
Stock (/yr)
CRC 0
Bonus
CRC 0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Kepler?

CRC 82.04M

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Kepler in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 47,170,792. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kepler for the Software Engineer role in Costa Rica is CRC 27,687,204.

