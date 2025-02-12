← Company Directory
Kenvue
Kenvue Salaries

Kenvue's salary ranges from $11,174 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Philippines at the low-end to $211,050 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kenvue. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Business Operations
$17.3K
Business Analyst
$98.4K
Data Scientist
$35.9K

Financial Analyst
$11.2K
Marketing
$130K
Marketing Operations
$211K
Product Designer
$81K
Product Manager
$139K
Project Manager
$131K
Sales
$27.4K
Software Engineer
$41.1K
Solution Architect
$88.4K
Technical Program Manager
$78.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kenvue is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kenvue is $81,005.

Other Resources