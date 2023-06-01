← Company Directory
Kennect
    Kennect Inc offers Sales Performance Management solutions for ambitious enterprises. Their adaptable products and services provide planning, strategy, and optimization to clear immediate sales roadblocks. They provide a ready-to-use incentive platform that automates the calculation of incentives and provides field force with tools to track their performance. Kennect delivers affordable, customized enterprise-level commission tracking software for innovative businesses worldwide. Their solutions inspire sales teams and channel partners to stay motivated and connected to the brand. Kennect provides real-world insights to make the right decisions at the right times, ensuring salespeople get visibility, managers find clarity, and leaders see a return.

    https://kennect.io
    2017
    67
    $10M-$50M
