Kenco
Kenco Salaries

Kenco's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $102,000 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kenco. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
$102K
Mechanical Engineer
$59.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kenco is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $102,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kenco is $80,850.

