Kemin Industries
    Kemin Industries is a global ingredient manufacturer that supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human health, food safety, and protection of the global food supply chain. They offer solutions across various industries including animal health, nutraceuticals, pet food, food technologies, crop technologies, textiles, aquaculture, and animal vaccines. Kemin works to provide ingredients that feed a growing population and is committed to the quality, safety, and efficacy of food, feed, and health-related products. Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries.

    http://www.kemin.com
    Website
    1961
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

