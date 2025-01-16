← Company Directory
Kelso & Company
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Kelso & Company Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in India at Kelso & Company ranges from ₹1.16M to ₹1.63M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kelso & Company's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.26M - ₹1.47M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.16M₹1.26M₹1.47M₹1.63M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Kelso & Company to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Kelso & Company?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Kelso & Company in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,629,363. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kelso & Company for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,163,831.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kelso & Company

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • Coinbase
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources