Kelso & Company
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

Kelso & Company Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in United States at Kelso & Company ranges from $168K to $230K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kelso & Company's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$180K - $218K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$168K$180K$218K$230K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Kelso & Company?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Kelso & Company in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $229,680. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kelso & Company for the Management Consultant role in United States is $168,300.

