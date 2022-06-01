← Company Directory
Kelso & Company
Kelso & Company Salaries

Kelso & Company's salary ranges from $16,015 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $218,900 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kelso & Company. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Management Consultant
$199K
Software Engineer
$16K
Solution Architect
$219K

The highest paying role reported at Kelso & Company is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kelso & Company is $198,990.

