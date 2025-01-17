All Project Manager Salaries
Project Manager compensation in United States at Kearney totals $268K per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kearney's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Manager
$268K
$203K
$0
$65K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
