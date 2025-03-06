← Company Directory
KBTG
KBTG Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Thailand package at KBTG totals THB 471K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KBTG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
KBTG
Data Scientist
Bangkok, BM, Thailand
Total per year
THB 471K
Level
hidden
Base
THB 471K
Stock (/yr)
THB 0
Bonus
THB 0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at KBTG?

THB 5.39M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at KBTG in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 1,390,637. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KBTG for the Data Scientist role in Thailand is THB 585,462.

Other Resources