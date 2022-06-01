← Company Directory
KBI Biopharma
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about KBI Biopharma that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    KBI Biopharma is an award-winning biopharmaceutical contract services organization providing fully-integrated, accelerated drug development and biomanufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally.With each of our 500+ client partners, we have worked closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate their drug development programs. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytical capabilities, we deliver efficient process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs.KBI is proud to be a JSR Life Sciences Company.

    http://kbibiopharma.com
    Website
    1996
    Year Founded
    1,280
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for KBI Biopharma

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Google
    • Pinterest
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources