Kaweah Health
    Kaweah Health is a healthcare provider in California's Central Valley, established in 1963. It has over 300 physicians and 5000 employees, providing high-quality healthcare services to the local community. The organization offers a range of services, including cardiac, orthopedic, surgical, and obstetric care, as well as physical therapy, cancer care, and diabetes education. It also has six accredited Graduate Medical Education Programs and is the only level III trauma center in Tulare and Kings counties. Kaweah Health is known for its advanced technology, including robotic surgery and 3D imaging equipment. It has a comprehensive cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation program, an accredited amputation specialty program, and an accredited stroke program. The organization also has a rural health clinic system serving residents countywide.

    kaweahhealth.org
    Website
    1963
    Year Founded
    7,501
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

