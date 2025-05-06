← Company Directory
Kavak
Kavak Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Mexico package at Kavak totals MX$907K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kavak's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kavak
Software Engineer
Mexico, DF, Mexico
Total per year
MX$907K
Level
L3
Base
MX$907K
Stock (/yr)
MX$0
Bonus
MX$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Kavak in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$57,463,281. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kavak for the Software Engineer role in Mexico is MXMX$18,085,032.

