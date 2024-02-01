← Company Directory
KatRisk
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about KatRisk that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    KatRisk is a leading catastrophe modeling company that was founded in 2012 by one geek, one scientist, and one engineer. It is our mission to be a provider of comprehensive and cost effective catastrophe risk models resulting in exceptional value to clients. Models will have an open architecture allowing users to better understand underlying model parameterizations and if desired modify models to suit specific needs. Our current products cover flood and tropical cyclone risk in the US, Caribbean, and Asia.

    katrisk.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    19
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for KatRisk

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Flipkart
    • Airbnb
    • Uber
    • Stripe
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources