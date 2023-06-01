KATANA Safety provides a patented technology that connects mobile employees with trained professionals to navigate vulnerable situations. Their solution is the world's first on-demand personal security system that attaches directly to a smartphone and provides three-layers of defense, including an audible siren and panic button combo, a subscription-based 24/7 Emergency Response Center, and a free app that facilitates a user's Circle. It can be used by anyone, regardless of age, and taken anywhere, making it perfect for anyone with a smartphone.