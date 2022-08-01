← Company Directory
Katana Graph
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Katana Graph Salaries

Katana Graph's salary ranges from $130,650 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $298,500 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Katana Graph. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Sales
$199K
Software Engineer
$131K
Solution Architect
$299K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Katana Graph is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Katana Graph is $199,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Katana Graph

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • SoFi
  • Microsoft
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources