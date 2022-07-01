Katalon is a leading provider in software test automation solutions. We offer a flexible and scalable platform for teams and projects of any size, for any purpose from creating tests, execution, reports, to seamless integration with the CI/CD ecosystem.Katalon is widely adopted by a global community of users across 160+ countries. We're proud to be recognized as a top automation tool by prestigious reports such as Gartner, SmartBear, Capterra, and more. Our solutions include Katalon Studio, Katalon TestOps (beta), Katalon Recorder, Katalium, and Katalon plugins.Katalon is a powerful solution that helps you automate Web, API, Mobile, and Desktop apps â€” with smart analytics and CI/CD integrations. Get started now!