← Company Directory
Katahdin Industries
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Katahdin Industries that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Katahdin Industries is a Boston-based company that provides specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through its subsidiaries. They have a reputation for being an innovative and high-quality supplier, with a track record of successful service performance. Each subsidiary is an expert provider of the services it offers, and the company has unique capabilities to handle specific applications, allowing them to provide superior quality services at a lower cost than other providers.

    http://www.katahdin-inc.com
    Website
    1969
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Katahdin Industries

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • SoFi
    • Lyft
    • Amazon
    • Flipkart
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources