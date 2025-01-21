← Company Directory
Kaspi.kz
Kaspi.kz Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Kazakhstan at Kaspi.kz ranges from KZT 4.26M to KZT 5.97M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kaspi.kz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

KZT 4.61M - KZT 5.37M
Kazakhstan
Common Range
Possible Range
KZT 4.26MKZT 4.61MKZT 5.37MKZT 5.97M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Kaspi.kz?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Kaspi.kz in Kazakhstan sits at a yearly total compensation of KZT 5,967,343. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kaspi.kz for the Data Analyst role in Kazakhstan is KZT 4,262,388.

