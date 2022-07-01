← Company Directory
Kasasa
Kasasa Salaries

Kasasa's salary ranges from $55,275 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $163,815 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kasasa. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Management Consultant
$164K
Marketing
$55.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$109K

Software Engineer
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kasasa is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,815. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kasasa is $129,350.

Other Resources