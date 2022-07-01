Kasa Living, Inc. is a real estate technology company that is building a global accommodations brand. The company partners with owners of multifamily and boutique hospitality properties, transforming underutilized real estate into stylishly-furnished, professionally managed units that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking trustworthy and comfortable accommodations. Kasa was founded in 2016 by a team that includes technology and real estate professionals who previously drove growth at firms, including Airbnb, KKR, and Apollo. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.