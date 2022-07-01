← Company Directory
Kasa Living
    About

    Kasa Living, Inc. is a real estate technology company that is building a global accommodations brand. The company partners with owners of multifamily and boutique hospitality properties, transforming underutilized real estate into stylishly-furnished, professionally managed units that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking trustworthy and comfortable accommodations. Kasa was founded in 2016 by a team that includes technology and real estate professionals who previously drove growth at firms, including Airbnb, KKR, and Apollo. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

    kasa.com
    Website
    1996
    Year Founded
    300
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

