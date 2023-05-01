← Company Directory
Karuna Therapeutics
    Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops transformative medicines for psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate, KarXT, is an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia and other central nervous system disorders. The company also focuses on developing other muscarinic-targeted drug candidates and intends to develop lead candidature TRPC4/5 and KAR-2618 for the treatment of mood and anxiety disorders. Karuna has partnerships with Eli Lilly and Company, Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, PureTech Health LLC, Charles River Laboratories, and PsychoGenics, Inc.

    https://karunatx.com
    2009
    210
    $10M-$50M
