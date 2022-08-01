← Company Directory
Karros Technologies
    Karros Technologies gets students to school safely and on time. We tackle three important problems to help public and private schools transport their students to and from class. Route optimization allows transportation departments meet continually growing transportation needs with diminishing resources. GPS tracking and predictive machine learning reconcile the differences between planned routes with data pulled live from their fleet of buses. Engineering of scalable distributed software in the cloud allows Karros to provide vital services to public school district and their transportation departments at reasonable costs. We build on four decades of transportation experience by applying state-of-the-art technology and modern software development processes to the development and design of new and existing products. The result is reliable and real-time delivery of transportation information directly to the hands of students and parents.

    http://www.karrostechnologies.com
    2016
    45
    $1M-$10M
