Karmanos Cancer Institute
    Karmanos Cancer Institute is the largest cancer research and provider network in Michigan and Ohio, with 15 treatment locations. They are the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in metro Detroit and one of only 53 centers of its kind in the United States. They care for approximately 12,000 new patients annually on a budget of $260 million and are supported by 1,200 staff members, including nearly 300 faculty members, and thousands of volunteer and financial donors.

    http://karmanos.org
    1943
    3,001
    $500M-$1B
