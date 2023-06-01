← Company Directory
Kargo
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Kargo Salaries

Kargo's salary ranges from $5,689 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Indonesia at the low-end to $152,235 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kargo. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $132K
Customer Service
$5.7K
Data Scientist
$148K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Product Manager
$152K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kargo is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $152,235. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kargo is $139,950.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kargo

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • Square
  • Amazon
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources