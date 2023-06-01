← Company Directory
Kapten & Son
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Kapten & Son that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Kapten & Son is a lifestyle brand that creates backpacks, watches, glasses, sunglasses, suitcases, and other accessories. The company started as a watch brand start-up in 2014 and has rapidly grown into an internationally operating brand. Kapten & Son encourages people to be bold, dynamic, enthusiastic, passionate, and open-minded. The company values innovation, curiosity, and passion and aims to become one of the most successful lifestyle brands in Europe. Kapten & Son values putting people first, thinking outside the box, and doing everything with all your heart. The company can be contacted for HR, PR, and B2B inquiries.

    https://kapten-son.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Kapten & Son

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Flipkart
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources