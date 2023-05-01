← Company Directory
Kapitus
Kapitus Salaries

Kapitus's median salary is $147,900 for a Technical Program Manager . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kapitus. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Technical Program Manager
$148K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kapitus is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kapitus is $147,900.

