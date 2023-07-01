← Company Directory
Kansas Healthcare Collaborative
    • About

    Kansas Healthcare Collaborative is a nonprofit organization focused on improving healthcare quality, safety, and value. Formed in 2008 by the Kansas Hospital Association and the Kansas Medical Society, KHC aims to enhance care provided to Kansans and become a trusted source for healthcare quality improvement education and evaluation. Their mission is to engage providers and stakeholders to establish Kansas as a role model for healthcare quality and outcomes. KHC believes in the responsibility of healthcare providers to lead quality improvement, the power of collaboration, and the importance of utilizing patient-oriented analytics for excellence in healthcare. More information can be found at KHConline.org.

    khconline.org
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

