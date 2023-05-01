ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group with over 365 sites in 17 countries, providing warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia, and Africa. They have a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors, and offer a high level of technology. The company has a revenue of €2.5B in 2022 and 30,000 employees. They are committed to an ambitious CSR policy and are listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris.