Kandji
Kandji Salaries

Kandji's salary ranges from $114,425 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $248,750 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kandji. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $176K

Backend Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
$132K
Marketing
$199K

Product Manager
$249K
Recruiter
$114K
Sales Engineer
$185K
Software Engineering Manager
$229K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kandji is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kandji is $185,070.

Other Resources