KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. Their product portfolio includes plasma kallikrein inhibitors for hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, as well as oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. They have completed a Phase II clinical trial for DME and are initiating a Phase 3 trial for HAE attacks. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.