Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Kaluza ranges from £66.7K per year for C2 to £89.9K per year for TL1. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £71.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kaluza's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
C2
£66.7K
£62.9K
£1.9K
£2K
C3
£86.6K
£84.2K
£0
£2.4K
TL1
£89.9K
£85.2K
£0
£4.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
