Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Ubiquity, merged with Solutions Infini in 2016, and rebranded as Kaleyra in 2018, the company acquired US-based Hook Mobile in 2018, the global mobile engagement provider mGage in 2021, and the audio-video solution provider Bandyer in the same year. Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video calling, and chatbots. Kaleyra’s technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in more than 190 countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.