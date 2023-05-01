← Company Directory
Kaleris
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Kaleris Salaries

Kaleris's salary ranges from $70,554 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $211,050 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kaleris. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$211K
Software Engineer
$94.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$70.6K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Solution Architect
$130K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kaleris is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kaleris is $112,078.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kaleris

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • Lyft
  • DoorDash
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources