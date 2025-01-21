← Company Directory
Kalepa
Kalepa Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Denmark at Kalepa ranges from DKK 495K to DKK 722K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kalepa's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

DKK 569K - DKK 648K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
DKK 495KDKK 569KDKK 648KDKK 722K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Kalepa?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Kalepa in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 721,597. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kalepa for the Human Resources role in Denmark is DKK 495,334.

