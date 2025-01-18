← Company Directory
Kakao
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Seoul Capital Area

Kakao Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Seoul Capital Area

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Seoul Capital Area package at Kakao totals ₩113.79M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kakao's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kakao
AI Research
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Total per year
₩113.79M
Level
L4
Base
₩99.56M
Stock (/yr)
₩0
Bonus
₩14.22M
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Kakao?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₩42.67M+ (sometimes ₩426.7M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Kakao in Seoul Capital Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₩142,234,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kakao for the Backend Software Engineer role in Seoul Capital Area is ₩112,365,176.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kakao

Related Companies

  • Airtel India
  • Serco
  • Globant
  • BT
  • SG Digital
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources