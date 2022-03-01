← Company Directory
Kakao
Kakao Salaries

Kakao's salary ranges from $4,654 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $80,400 for a Financial Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kakao. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $65K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$52.1K
Data Scientist
$55.3K

Financial Analyst
$80.4K
Human Resources
$70.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$47.7K
Product Manager
$38.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$4.7K
Technical Program Manager
$46.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kakao is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $80,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kakao is $52,117.

