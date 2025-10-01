Company Directory
Kairos Power
Kairos Power Mechanical Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Kairos Power totals $150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kairos Power's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kairos Power
Hardware Engineer
Alameda, CA
Total per year
$150K
Level
Senior Engineer 1
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Kairos Power?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Kairos Power in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $159,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kairos Power for the Mechanical Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $105,000.

