Kaia Health Salaries

Kaia Health's salary ranges from $98,556 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Germany at the low-end to $203,975 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kaia Health. Last updated: 2/1/2025
How to negotiate?
Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.
I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.
Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.