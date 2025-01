Kafene is a fintech company that provides flexible ownership solutions through innovative point of sale and omnichannel financing for industries such as furniture, appliances, and electronics. Their digital web and app-based financing platform underwrites, approves, and enables payment in less than 5 minutes, powered by custom-built technology at the forefront of payment processing, servicing, and underwriting. Kafene is backed by top Venture Capital and Credit firms in fintech.