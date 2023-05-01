KabaFusion is a national company that provides infusion therapy services with a multidisciplinary team approach. They prioritize patient care and have pharmacists and nurses available 24/7. KabaFusion specializes in intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) therapy and other specialty pharmacy needs. They have facilities throughout the country and are committed to positive clinical outcomes and excellence in specialty acute and immunoglobulin infusion. They offer job opportunities and can be contacted at 1-877-577-IVIG (4844).