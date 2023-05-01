← Company Directory
KabaFusion
    KabaFusion is a national company that provides infusion therapy services with a multidisciplinary team approach. They prioritize patient care and have pharmacists and nurses available 24/7. KabaFusion specializes in intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) therapy and other specialty pharmacy needs. They have facilities throughout the country and are committed to positive clinical outcomes and excellence in specialty acute and immunoglobulin infusion. They offer job opportunities and can be contacted at 1-877-577-IVIG (4844).

    http://kabafusion.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

